No, it’s not a Tay Zonday cover. Sorry. I’m just the messenger. Flo Milli’s new single “Chocolate Rain” is fully original. It finds her rapping and singing over minimal, booming clatter that reminds me of the Neptunes. (Actual producer: Young Fyre.) “That message on read, where I left it/ That dick on the bed, where I left it,” she raps. “Had to show him I’m nothing to mess with/ Thank God for the things that I’m blessed with.” The song will appear on her upcoming album Fine Ho, Stay. Listen below.

The Fine Ho, Stay release date is still a mystery.