Mitski Gives Surprise Performance At The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Nashville Event

Next week, Mitski is set to return with the new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, which features the singles “Bug Like An Angel,” “Star,” and “Heaven.” Ahead of the September 15 release date, Mitski had organized a series of private listening events in Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Nashville, Sydney, and New York, though the singer herself was not scheduled to be in attendance. Still, on Thursday (September 7), Mitski showed up as a surprise at the Nashville listening party at the Belcourt Theatre, where she performed selections from The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We and her 2016 song “A Burning Hill.”

Watch some fan-shot footage from the evening below.

Mitski performing "star" in nashville today. She played the first version that she mentioned in the "behind the song video" not the final one. pic.twitter.com/8CUc9ejimb — mitski files (@mitskifiIes) September 8, 2023

mitski did a surprise mini-concert at the TLIIASAW preview + film double feature in Nashville! she played: "buffalo replaced", "heaven", "star" and "a burning hill" pic.twitter.com/ugaVdaj3vX — mitski's archive (@mitskithoughts) September 8, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Buffalo Replaced” (Live debut; premiere)

02 “Heaven” (Live debut)

03 “Star” (Live debut)

04 “A Burning Hill” (First time since September 8, 2019)

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out 9/15 on Dead Oceans.