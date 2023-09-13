We’re coming up on two years since Snail Mail released their sophomore album Valentine — boy, does time fly! — and Lindsey Jordan will mark the occasion with an EP worth of Valentine demos, out at the beginning of November. It includes the previously shared “Adore You,” an early version of the title track, plus four other demos, including one of the previously unreleased song called “Easy Thing,” a mournful song in the vein of the album’s “Mia” and “c. et al.”

“Without further ado, here are the demo versions of some of the songs that would become integral to the making of Valentine,” Jordan said in a statement. “A little over three years ago, holed up at my parents’ house in Maryland, with just a minilogue synth, an interface, a mic, and a guitar, I started working on writing my second full length record. I prefer some of the demos to what actually came out on the record because of how intimate and solitary the process was. You can kind of hear me crying in one of them. Maybe two actually haha.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Automate” (Demo)

02 “c. et al.” (Demo)

03 “Headlock” (Demo)

04 “Easy Thing” (Demo)

05 “Adore You” (Valentine Demo)

The Valentine Demos EP is out 11/3 via Matador. Pre-order it here.