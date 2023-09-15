To Forget – “Disaster Response” & “Lights Out In February”
The Charleston, SC band To Forget exist in that muddy space between screamo and post-hardcore (if a space between the two even exists), playing heavy, greyscale, urgently intense guitar music with lots of sharp edges. Today they’ve released a new two-song EP called Cornered In A Retrospect. “Disaster Response” is a churning behemoth that finds new depths of frayed-nerves ferocity the slower it gets, while “Lights Out In February” is more of a rapid-fire freakout. Hear both tracks below.