The Charleston, SC band To Forget exist in that muddy space between screamo and post-hardcore (if a space between the two even exists), playing heavy, greyscale, urgently intense guitar music with lots of sharp edges. Today they’ve released a new two-song EP called Cornered In A Retrospect. “Disaster Response” is a churning behemoth that finds new depths of frayed-nerves ferocity the slower it gets, while “Lights Out In February” is more of a rapid-fire freakout. Hear both tracks below.

