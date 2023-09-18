Tomberlin Speaks Out On Venues Taking Merch Cuts

The issue of venues demanding cuts of touring bands’ merch money has become a major talking point lately. Earlier this month, Jeff Rosenstock posted a breakdown of all the venues that he’s playing on his current tour and what percentages the venues were demanding from artists’ merch, kicking off a spirited Twitter debate with Steve Albini. Other artists like Jack Antonoff have called for venues to stop demanding merch cuts. Now, the great indie singer-songwriter Sarah Beth Tomberlin has posted about a recent experience where she ultimately decided not to sell merch while performing at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.

The merch cut is a pretty recent development, and it’s become widespread since the pandemic, as companies like AEG and LiveNation have been buying up more and more of the venues on the touring circuit. Sarah Beth Tomberlin’s touring operation is very small; she plays solo-acoustic and tours in a rented car. Right now, she’s opening for Ray LaMontagne, and that tour is taking her to some larger venues, like the outdoor amphitheater Wolf Trap.

On Twitter last night, Tomberlin wrote that Wolf Trap was demanding a 41% cut of her “soft merch,” along with various extra charges. As Tomberlin points out, Wolf Trap lists itself as a nonprofit and accepts donations, which adds an extra level of insult to the demands. As a result, Tomberlin wrote that she opted not to sell merch at the show.

for those asking –

30% for soft merch (anything that isn’t recorded music)

10% for music

5% for using their card scanners

6% for sales tax

even though i am traveling w my cousin who is selling merch this would have also been a forced venue sell 41 % is soft 21% on records pic.twitter.com/oxU3epCkK3 — tomberlin (@tomberlin) September 18, 2023

On Instagram this morning, Tomberlin posted a longer explanation of what was happening, writing that “it was an extremely unfair rate and that altogether a merch cut is an archaic rule and truly a made up model by the heads of these venues and company’s to continue to profit off of the labor of those who’s labor is already undervalued.” Tomberlin says that the decision was a “major loss” for her but that she “did not want to charge [fans] $60 for a shirt to make a profit.” Here’s what Tomberlin wrote: