Bar Italia Announce The Twits, Their Second Album This Year

The raw and idiosyncratic London rock band Bar Italia already released one great album this year, May’s Matador debut Tracey Denim. They’re already back today with news of their second album of 2023 — perhaps the only thing this crew has in common with the National.

The new Bar Italia album is called The Twits, and they recorded it in a home studio in Mallorca this past February. Today, they’ve shared the video for “my little tony,” the album’s driving and fuzzed-out opening track. Below, check out that single and the tracklist for The Twits.

TRACKLIST:

01 “my little tony”

02 “Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)”

03 “twist”

04 “worlds greatest emoter”

05 “calm down with me”

06 “Shoo”

07 “que suprise”

08 “Hi fiver”

09 “Brush w Faith”

10 “glory hunter”

11 “sounds like you had to be there”

12 “Jelsy”

13 “bibs”

The Twits is out 11/3 on Matador.