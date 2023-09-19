Deap Vally Break Up, Announce Farewell Tour

The Los Angeles duo Deap Vally are breaking up after three albums and more than a decade together. The band, made up of Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards, will go on one last tour, which will begin in November and wrap up next spring. They’re also releasing a re-recorded version of their 2013 debut album Sistrionix.

“Sistrionix is just classic Deap Vally. It’s so pure and raw,” Troy said in a press release. “It really encapsulates an era — an era of dank, yeasty backstage rooms across the UK, of the endorphin rush of that first wave of success, of youthful drunken, wild nights, of the worldly adventures and the newness of it all.”

“We’re just going to go to play as many places as we can and say farewell to everyone,” Edwards added. “Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we’re all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we’ve shared together along the way.”

Deap Vally released their debut single, “Gonna Make My Own Money,” in 2012. They followed that up the next year with an EP, Get Deap!, and the full-length Sistrionix. They released their sophomore album Femejism, in 2016, teamed up with the Flaming Lips on 2020’s Deap Lips, and their final album, Marriage, came out in 2021.

Check out a re-recorded version of “Baby I Call Hell” and their farewell tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/10 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

11/11 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^ *

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

11/17 Portland, OR @ Star Theater ^ ~

11/18 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall ^

11/19 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^ ~

02/08 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

02/09 Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

02/10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

02/11 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

02/13 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

02/14 Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

02/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

02/17 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

02/18 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

03/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram *

03/15 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar + Billiards *

03/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

03/17 Denver, CO @ Marquis *

03/18 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

04/18 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

support from ^ LA Witch

* Death Valley Girls

# Sloppy Jane

~ Spoon Benders

Sistrionix 2.0 will be out next spring via their own Deap Vally Records. Pre-order here.