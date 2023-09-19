Riot Fest Diary 2023: Hunger, Tinnitus, & Crying To The Cure

Saturday — 2:30PM

“The day I thought of ‘Rock And Roll Crosswords,’ I threw open the door to my apartment and ran to my computer to check USPTO. Nothing. I filed a patent and, baby, at that moment we were a-go.”

This guy looks like Breckin Meyer circa Garfield: The Movie. Apparently he’s 49. Danielle lowers her sunglasses and raises her camera as he shows her the inside of his book. In between the crosswords, after the introduction by Art Alexakis of Everclear, there are pages and pages of rock stars he has photographed with his puzzles: Tom Morello, Lisa Loeb, Warren Hayes, Grouplove, etc.

“I can’t spend all my time at rock shows though. You have to have festivals on flat ground, but, really, I’m a guy who needs to live in the mountains. Snowboarding is my art,” Todd — his name is Todd — continues, suddenly turning from my 21-year-old sister to the 30s-ish woman sitting beside him. She looks surprised to have been acknowledged but quickly nods to confirm that this is true. “Songwriting, that’s my other art, but I can’t really sing. It’s tough to be a songwriter who can’t sing.”

We’re sitting in the press area because Danielle wants to rest and look at her photos. Cool. They have endless free IPAs in here — also two chiropractors, though supposedly you have to visit them both. One “massages.” The other “adjusts.” Todd shows my sister a photo on his phone, a dude with one arm holding his crosswords. He says it’s Aaron Ralston — the guy James Franco played in 127 Hours. Todd ran into him at a Phish concert the other night. He says he’s cool — you can even say the word “stub” to him. Aaron doesn’t mind.

I get a text from a guy I know who’s at Corey Feldman across the field:

“He came out in a full Michael Jackson hat and outfit and quickly left to put on a sparkly jacket and eventually got shirtless. Besides the drummer the band was a trainwreck like super super amateur players and he was mega cocky and super into it and doing rock star moves so it was really everything we were all hoping for.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@posh_spice666/video/7280565853324692766

Shit. We shoulda been there. Wrap it up Danielle. We can hear Jehnny Beth though; she’s playing one of the big headliner stages right outside, although there weren’t a lotta folks watching when we walked by. Do people still care about Savages? I remember thinking they were gonna conquer the world after I saw them at Pitchfork Fest 2016. Pretty sure Jehnny was the first frontperson I ever saw security lift up so they could sing on the barrier. That blew my teenage mind. I should send my sister “Husbands.” That’s a classic track. Haven’t heard this solo stuff before. Sounds kinda slow and industrial and artsy. Her drummer was wearing a shirt that said “Sexual intellectual.” Haha.

That British folk-punk guy comes into the press area — Frank Turner. Todd points him out and says Frank loves his crosswords. In fact, he might be the biggest Rock And Roll Crosswords fan there is. I ask if he’s gonna wave hello, but Todd says “nah.” He said hi to Frank earlier.

Danielle glares at me. “Why do you have to be so judgemental?” her eyes say. She asks Todd if we can have a copy of his book. “No,” he says. The physical books he’s gotta save for the rockstars. If she gives him her email, though, he can send her scans of the puzzles. My sister smiles and says that’s okay.

“Think about it, though. Everybody here is selling something,” he says, gesturing to the motley crue assembled around us beneath the hot Chicago sun. “The publicists are selling their clients, the musicians are selling their art, the label people are selling stock, the Riot Fest photo people are selling Riot Fest, you guys are selling your journalism. But I’m giving these books away for free. This is pure passion.”

“What? Of course you’re selling stuff,” I say. Danielle shoots me another look. Shit. “Not the books, literally, obviously. But you’re getting photos and quotes that’ll sell the next book… and putting your face and brand out there…I mean there’s no shame in it. It’s cool. It’s just… y’know… I’m sorry dude. That was rude.”

Todd says no, no, I’m right. That’s a good point. He excuses himself a few moments later to talk to the musician who has just entered the press area. I don’t recognize him but he’s wearing a scarf. Sick.

The 30s-ish woman very sweetly asks if me and Danielle are twins. I’m flattered. My sister looks horrified. That’s fair. I’ve got a few years on her; she’s still a senior in college, younger than pretty much anyone else here with a camera strapped to them. Danielle’s department at GW leant her the Bond-movie-briefcase-bomb-looking thing that rests on her sternum. A Fujifilm GFX 50R. Honestly, it’s like twice the size of my sternum. Apparently an old photo dude in the Origami Angel pit yesterday told her she had the wrong lens on. Joke’s on him and the rest of journalism. My sister’s an actual artist. Or… at least… so she says.

“Music photography is so boring. Fuck stage photos. So what? They’re up there sweating? You can get that from AP. I’m interested in people,” Danielle explains to the 30s-ish woman, showing her some of the photos she’s taken of the Riot Fest crowd. My favorite so far was this punk with real cool earrings — heart-shaped with a hundred sharp, stabby little sabers around their edges. “So, y’know, like real hearts,” the punk had said. She was joking, probably, but I convinced myself I could see her entire life flash in her eyes as she said it.

“If you’re not gonna show me something new, then give me the boring thing abstract. Give me the boring thing blurry,” Danielle continues. “The first rule of photography is if you’re standing with a bunch of other photographers it’s not gonna be a good photo. By definition, that’s a photo that doesn’t need to exist.”

I wonder to myself if the drummer in the Sexual Intellectual shirt would agree with my sister. We say bye. My sister goes to the bathroom while I dig through a Dunkin Donuts bag that I realize too late to be for Riot Fest staff only. Oh well. On the way out, headed for Rival Schools, I glance behind me. Todd is now sitting with one of the Loyola college radio girls we met yesterday. Behind his head, the 30s-ish woman smiles at me. At least I’m pretty sure she does. Checking the stopwatch on my phone it says it’s been 32 hours since I’ve eaten. Yeah. She definitely smiled at me. I put a Splenda packet in my mouth.