Last month, Kristin Hayter officially retired the Lingua Ignota name and revealed her new moniker: Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter. Her debut album under that name, SAVED!, is coming out next month, and she’s already shared one song from it, “All Of My Friends Are Going To Hell.” Today, she’s back with another, “I Will Be With You Always.”

Hayter has also announced her first official show as Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter, though she’s been testing out some of the material for the project live for a bit now. It’ll take place on January 25 at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall. “I cannot express how wildly grateful I am to have the opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall for my first performance as the Rev, it doesn’t seem real,” Hayter said. “I will be playing a piano that the world’s greatest pianists have played, and giving my voice to a room where the world’s greatest vocalists and personal idols of mine have sung. What a privilege and honor it is for me to be added to the unending energy of that room.”

Listen to “I Will Be With You Always” below.

SAVED! is out 10/20 via Perpetual Flames Ministries.