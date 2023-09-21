Back in spring, the playfully conversational Australian singer-songwriter Alex Lahey released her album The Answer Is Always Yes. Next month she’ll come out with an expanded edition of that album, with three extra tracks. We have yet to hear two of those new songs, “It Doesn’t Matter Anymore” and “When The Rain Comes Down.” Today, however, Lahey has “Newsreader,” a new song about what it must be like to report bad news on-camera.

“Newsreader” is a tender acoustic number, with Alex Lahey singing that she’s falling in love with an anchor: “I’m in love with the newsreader, but I never know what she’s gonna say/ The world is such a fucked-up place, and it changes every single day/ I hope she’s gonna be OK.” Lahey says that the song was inspired by ABC News Victoria reporter Tamara Oudyn, who actually sings backup on the song. Here’s what Lahey says in a press release:

I remember having the news on at home one night and watching the newsreader broadcast one awful story after another, and it got me thinking about the emotional toll it must take on someone to literally be the bearer of bad news to an entire population night after night, day after day. The newsreader that inspired this song, Tamara Oudyn of the ABC 7PM News Report, was the seemingly omnipresent newsreader in my household at the time this song was written. It turned out that there were only a degree or two of separation between Tam and I — next thing you know, Tam popped into the studio and laid down some BVs on this track.

Cute! Listen to “Newsreader” below.

The Answer Is Always Yes (Expanded Edition) is out 10/6 on Liberation.