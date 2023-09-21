Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas, Citing Child Abduction Laws

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce is getting ugly. The Jonas Brother and the Game Of Thrones actress recently announced they were splitting up after four years of marriage, and now, as the New York Times reports, Turner is suing Jonas. The suit alleges that Jonas is withholding the passports of their two children, born in 2020 and 2022, and preventing them from returning from his native United States to her home country, England, their “habitual residence.”

In Turner’s lawsuit, she argues that the family moved around a lot and that, after relocating to England in 2022, they made it their official home this year. Per the lawsuit, “All throughout their marriage, and particularly after their children were born, the parties often discussed their desire to raise their children in England and for their children to attend school in England. The parties regarded England as a safe location to raise their children.”

Jonas’ representative Jeff Raymond argued in response to the lawsuit that according to the terms of their divorce proceedings in Florida, both parents are restricted from moving the children. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also OK with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK,” Raymond’s statement said. “The children were born in the US and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US.”

In a separate statement to the New York Post, a rep for Jonas writes, “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup. Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

The rep also told the Post, “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother.”

While in New York, Turner has been spotted with another Jonas ex, Taylor Swift.