Free Sky Ferreira Campaign Flies Banner Over Capitol Records

Last month, fans put up a “Free Sky Ferreira” billboard in Times Square, as part of an ongoing campaign to get Ferreira released from her Capitol Records contract and get her decade-in-the-making sophomore album, Masochism, out in the world. Ferreira has expressed support for this campaign, after addressing her own frustration with the years of delays.

Though there’s been no word on a new album, Ferreira did just announce some new tour dates that will take place this fall (see below), and she’s already played some concerts this summer. And the Free Sky Ferreira campaign marches on. Yesterday, organizers sent a flying-plane banner with their message above the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

TOUR DATES:

11/25 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/26 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

11/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/29 Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/30 Austin, TX Emo’s

12/02 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

12/03 Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade

12/04 Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

12/06 Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/07 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

12/10 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/11 New York, NY @ Webster Hall