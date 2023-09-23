Free Sky Ferreira Campaign Flies Banner Over Capitol Records
Last month, fans put up a “Free Sky Ferreira” billboard in Times Square, as part of an ongoing campaign to get Ferreira released from her Capitol Records contract and get her decade-in-the-making sophomore album, Masochism, out in the world. Ferreira has expressed support for this campaign, after addressing her own frustration with the years of delays.
Though there’s been no word on a new album, Ferreira did just announce some new tour dates that will take place this fall (see below), and she’s already played some concerts this summer. And the Free Sky Ferreira campaign marches on. Yesterday, organizers sent a flying-plane banner with their message above the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.
TOUR DATES:
11/25 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
11/26 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
11/27 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/29 Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/30 Austin, TX Emo’s
12/02 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
12/03 Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade
12/04 Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl
12/06 Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/07 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
12/10 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/11 New York, NY @ Webster Hall