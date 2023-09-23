It’s Bruce Springsteen Day In New Jersey

Though it sometimes feels like every day is Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey, it has never been made official until now. Today, September 23, is now officially Bruce Springsteen Day in his home state, to coincide with the Boss’ 74th birthday. NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced the special day at an event back in April.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy said at the time (via Billboard). “It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives And Center For American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.” (Springsteen’s archives are housed at Monmouth University.)

“We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values,” Murphy continued. “I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

Happy Bruce Springsteen Day! And happy birthday, Boss!