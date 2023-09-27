Meta Launches Snoop Dogg AI Chatbot

Artificial intelligence is all the rage right now, whether you like it or not. One of the corporations most invested in bringing AI to the masses is Meta, and their next attempt to do so involves chatbots that emulate celebrities.

As Grimes will tell you, over the years computer scientists have made intense efforts to upload realistic facsimiles of specific human personalities into electronic devices, like that Black Mirror episode where Domhnall Gleeson’s widow brings him back. (Ever heard of BINA48?) That process continues with Meta’s new AI chatbot rollout. As the New York Times reports, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a suite of AI-powered products Wednesday, including chatbots built to emulate celebrities like Tom Brady, Charlie D’Amelio, Mr. Beast, the late Jane Austen, and Snoop Dogg.

The Snoop bot was on display at the launch event. Zuckerberg deployed digital Snoop as a dungeon master for an online game of Dungeons & Dragons. “Let’s get medieval, player,” the character announced from the big screen, although, per Zuckerberg, audio will not be a standard feature until at least next year. See for yourself: