GloRilla hails from Memphis, but on new single “Cha Cha Cha” — from her label CMG’s new compilation Gangsta Art 2 — she steps into collaborator Fivio Foreign’s sonic territory. It’s a New York drill track that feels like it could become a pop hit without catering to pop market at all — unless you count a lyrical quotation of the “Cha Cha Slide” as a pop crossover move, which, fair. Mostly “Cha Cha Cha” is just contagious energy and impressive bars over a hard, ugly drill beat. It’s the most exciting new Glorilla song in a minute, so watch the video below.

Gangsta Art 2 is out now on CMG.