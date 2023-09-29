GloRilla & Fivio Foreign – “Cha Cha Cha”

New Music September 29, 2023 By Chris DeVille

GloRilla & Fivio Foreign – "Cha Cha Cha"

GloRilla hails from Memphis, but on new single “Cha Cha Cha” — from her label CMG’s new compilation Gangsta Art 2 — she steps into collaborator Fivio Foreign’s sonic territory. It’s a New York drill track that feels like it could become a pop hit without catering to pop market at all — unless you count a lyrical quotation of the “Cha Cha Slide” as a pop crossover move, which, fair. Mostly “Cha Cha Cha” is just contagious energy and impressive bars over a hard, ugly drill beat. It’s the most exciting new Glorilla song in a minute, so watch the video below.

Gangsta Art 2 is out now on CMG.

