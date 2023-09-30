Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow sang “If It Makes You Happy” together at the historic Bluebird Café in Nashville on Friday night. “pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time” Rodrigo wrote while sharing a video of the performance on her Instagram. “what an honor!!!!”

Last year, Crow presented Rodrigo with a Billboard Women In Music Award.

Watch in the second slide of the Instagram below.

And here’s a bit of Rodrigo performing “Vampire” on her own: