In 1983, the Italian singer Ryan Paris scored a big international hit with his synthpop jam “Dolce Vita.” One vocal admirer of that song is Mac DeMarco. In 2016, DeMarco said some nice things about “Dolce Vita,” and Ryan Paris responded, reaching out to see if maybe DeMarco would want to collaborate. DeMarco posted a video saying that sure, he’d be down. Seven years later, that collaboration has finally arrived.

On the new track “Simply Paradise,” Mac DeMarco and the 70-year-old Ryan Paris sing about their romantic intentions over gently winding guitars. Both of them hit R&B notes, and both of them purr about how their love is simply paradise. In the song’s video, DeMarco and Paris dance together on an Italian beach in the golden hour. I’m guessing that they both went out and bought a pair of fingerless gloves, since each of them is wearing one of those gloves. It looks like these guys had a good time making this one. Check it out below.

The “Simply Paradise” single is out now on Mac’s Record Label.