Alex G Is Opening Stadium Shows For The Foo Fighters Next Summer

Foo Fighters are doing a stadium tour next summer. That’s no big surprise; these guys have been road dawgs all throughout 2023 and have been seemingly attempting to headline more festivals than any other act this year. It makes sense that they’d follow that up by playing stadiums across North America in 2024 to put an exclamation point on the But Here We Are cycle. What’s surprising is the inclusion of one Alexander Giannascoli among the opening acts.

Yes, Alex G is opening stadium shows for the Foo Fighters. The most influential indie rocker of his generation, the Bard of Bandcamp, the DIY-to-Domino Don, is lined up to play four West Coast dates with Dave Grohl and friends. Other openers for the Everything Or Nothing At All tour include the Pretenders, L7, the Hives, Mammoth WVH, and Amyl And The Sniffers. (Alex G is playing before the Hives at one of these gigs, which is hilarious.) Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

07/17 — New York NY @ Citi Field *

07/19 – New York NY @ Citi Field #

07/21 – Boston MA @ Fenway Park #

07/23 – Hershey PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

07/25 – Cincinnati OH @ Great American Ballpark *

07/28 – Minneapolis MN @ Target Field **

08/03 – Denver CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

08/07 – San Diego CA @ Petco Park $

08/09 – Los Angeles CA @ BMO Stadium #

08/11 – Los Angeles CA @ BMO Stadium %

08/16 – Portland OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

08/18 – Seattle WA @ T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support