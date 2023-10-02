Stream The Spanish Hardcore Band Lame’s New Album Dejad Que Vengan

The London punk label La Vida Es Un Mus Discos is one of those essential Bandcamp follows where you can be sure you’ll find something you like at least every few uploads. Among other specialties, the label has compiled a big catalog of nasty punk and hardcore from across Europe, and Lame fit the bill. The band hails from Spain, and its lineup includes members of prior groups like Orden Mundial, Barcelona, and Morreadoras. They tracked their new one-sided LP Dejad Que Vengan (translation: Let Them Come) in Mallorca and Berlin. Its sound is raw and unkempt but hardly lo-fi, balancing ear-pleasing immediacy with a hostile ferocity that borders on feral. Stream the album below.

Dejad Que Vengan is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus.