Watch Jack Black & A Band Of Pre-Teens Cover Ozzy Osbourne At Tom Morello’s Mom’s 100th Birthday Party
Jack Black, channeling School Of Rock (released 20 years ago today!), performed with a band of pre-teens at the 100th birthday party for Tom Morello’s mom Mary Morello, which took place over the weekend. Morello shared some video of them, highlighting what he called “a stirring rendition” of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley,” as played by Black and “a kick ass band of 12 & 13 year olds.” That’s Yoyoka on drums, Roman Morello on guitar, Roya Feiz on bass, and Hugo Weiss on Keiss. Watch the video below.