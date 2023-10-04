Onyon – “Goldie”

New Music October 4, 2023 10:32 AM By Chris DeVille

Onyon – “Goldie”

New Music October 4, 2023 10:32 AM By Chris DeVille

Onyon, from Leipzig, Germany, have a new album called Last Days On Earth dropping next week on Trouble In Mind. The band plays a raw, swinging form of throwback garage-psych with a post-punk pulse, a sound beautifully demonstrated by “Goldie,” the new single out this week. It’s a little bit Clinic, a little bit Can — streamlined yet chaotic analog rock ‘n’ roll with an art-school playfulness and enough swagger to be confidently weird. Prior singles “Allen Alien” and “Egg Machine” affirm that it’s worth peeling back a few layers to get a proper taste of Onyon, so stream all three tracks below.

Last Days On Earth is out 10/13 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

3 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie

2 days ago 0

Katy Perry Accused Of Illegally Buying An Octogenarian’s Property Again

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest