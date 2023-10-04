Onyon – “Goldie”
Onyon, from Leipzig, Germany, have a new album called Last Days On Earth dropping next week on Trouble In Mind. The band plays a raw, swinging form of throwback garage-psych with a post-punk pulse, a sound beautifully demonstrated by “Goldie,” the new single out this week. It’s a little bit Clinic, a little bit Can — streamlined yet chaotic analog rock ‘n’ roll with an art-school playfulness and enough swagger to be confidently weird. Prior singles “Allen Alien” and “Egg Machine” affirm that it’s worth peeling back a few layers to get a proper taste of Onyon, so stream all three tracks below.
Last Days On Earth is out 10/13 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.