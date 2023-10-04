Watch Johnny Marr Join PJ Harvey For Three Songs In Manchester

News October 4, 2023 2:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Johnny Marr Join PJ Harvey For Three Songs In Manchester

News October 4, 2023 2:18 PM By Chris DeVille

PJ Harvey recently hit the road in support of her first album in seven years, I Inside The Old Year Dying. Last night her tour rolled through Manchester, where she was joined onstage by local legend Johnny Marr.

The Smiths guitarist joined Polly Jean for three songs at Albert Hall. Near the end of Harvey’s second set, he accompanied her on a minimal rendition of “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love.” He then returned during the encore to play a couple tunes with Harvey’s full band, first a rocking “C’Mon Billy” and then an elegant “White Chalk.”

On Twitter afterwards, Marr wrote, Brilliant show by the amazing @PJHarveyUK and her magic band. A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly.” Watch footage of all three songs below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack Black & A Band Of Pre-Teens Cover Ozzy Osbourne At Tom Morello’s Mom’s 100th Birthday Party

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

4 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest