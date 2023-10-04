PJ Harvey recently hit the road in support of her first album in seven years, I Inside The Old Year Dying. Last night her tour rolled through Manchester, where she was joined onstage by local legend Johnny Marr.

The Smiths guitarist joined Polly Jean for three songs at Albert Hall. Near the end of Harvey’s second set, he accompanied her on a minimal rendition of “The Desperate Kingdom Of Love.” He then returned during the encore to play a couple tunes with Harvey’s full band, first a rocking “C’Mon Billy” and then an elegant “White Chalk.”

On Twitter afterwards, Marr wrote, Brilliant show by the amazing @PJHarveyUK and her magic band. A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly.” Watch footage of all three songs below.