The Norwegian pop musician Sigrid has announced a new EP, The Hype, her follow-up to last year’s full-length How To Let Go. Lead single “Ghost” strips back her sound to more acoustic, singer-songwriter type fare. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a thing for everything that is catchy – especially melodies you just can’t get out of your head,” Sigrid shared in a statement. “It doesn’t really matter what genre it is, as long as I wanna put it on repeat.”

She continued:

No wonder I started making pop music! I’ve never really wanted to make one type of pop song, I just wanna write good songs. I’ve been writing and writing, and I felt like releasing one single this year just wasn’t enough, so I decided to put out an EP to show where I’m at now musically. I love the format: short and snappy, but enough time to showcase different sides to the songwriting, the story and the sound. On The Hype EP I’ve written about wondering if you really did live up to the expectations, messing up, getting over someone, and: you’ll be fine! and I hope these lyrics will give you comfort in reading them, and the melodies make you wanna put it on repeat.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Hype”

02 “Borderline”

03 “Ghost”

04 “Wanted It To Be You”

The Hype EP is out 10/27 via Island Records.