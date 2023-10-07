Lomelda, More Eaze, & Anna McClellan Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Lonely Girls”

New Music October 7, 2023 8:30 AM By James Rettig

Lomelda, More Eaze, & Anna McClellan Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Lonely Girls”

New Music October 7, 2023 8:30 AM By James Rettig

Lomelda, More Eaze, and Anna McClellan have offered up a cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Lonely Girls,” which they recorded while on tour in Omaha, and they’ve fittingly named the track “Lonely Girls, In Omaha.”

“We recorded this song at a hotel in Omaha. Mari [Maurice, aka More Eaze] and I were on tour with a day off,” Lomelda’s Hannah Read shared. “We invited Anna to come play around with us. Anna and I palled around a few years ago, connecting over our mutual love of Lucinda, so it just seemed right.”

“She rode up with her keyboard strapped to her bike. Mari had her pedal steel for our set on that run of shows. I played my big bass vi and gave us an easy beat to feel along it,” Read continued. “We all sang. I love this recording, for all y’all who got a rock n roll heart.”

Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack Black & A Band Of Pre-Teens Cover Ozzy Osbourne At Tom Morello’s Mom’s 100th Birthday Party

4 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Dedicates Javelin To Late Partner Evans Richardson

1 day ago 0

Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest