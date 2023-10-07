Lomelda, More Eaze, and Anna McClellan have offered up a cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Lonely Girls,” which they recorded while on tour in Omaha, and they’ve fittingly named the track “Lonely Girls, In Omaha.”

“We recorded this song at a hotel in Omaha. Mari [Maurice, aka More Eaze] and I were on tour with a day off,” Lomelda’s Hannah Read shared. “We invited Anna to come play around with us. Anna and I palled around a few years ago, connecting over our mutual love of Lucinda, so it just seemed right.”

“She rode up with her keyboard strapped to her bike. Mari had her pedal steel for our set on that run of shows. I played my big bass vi and gave us an easy beat to feel along it,” Read continued. “We all sang. I love this recording, for all y’all who got a rock n roll heart.”

Listen below.