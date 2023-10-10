The chorus from the new Jamila Woods single begins: “We’re talkin’ ’bout practice.” She later sings about shooting free throws and says, “Put me in coach, I’m ready.” This has to be an Allen Iverson reference, right? Right?! Thank you for this, Jamila Woods.

“Practice,” the final advance single from Woods’ new album Water Made Us, features a guest verse from her Chicago peer Saba. It also has a fairly NSFW video by director Carlos López Estrada featuring lots of naked bodies. Here’s what Woods has to say about the whole thing:

Practice is a song I made with McClenney about releasing the pressure we put on ourselves in relationships. I was trying to shift how I often evaluate relationships based on their potential for longevity rather than on how I feel in the moment. The song is about how we can learn to just enjoy ourselves and be present with someone without needing to “get everything right” or “have everything together.” My friend Carlos López Estrada came up with this concept of creating faces with bodies in a way that’s sensual and silly at the same time. The whole process was very playful and experimental, which suits the song perfectly.

Watch below.

Water Made Us is out 10/13 on Jagjaguwar.