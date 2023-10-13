Stream The Italian D-Beat Hardcore Band Golpe’s Ripping New EP Assuefazione Quotidiana

Golpe is Tadzio Pederzolli, a one-man d-beat hardcore act out of Italy. His latest violent outburst, Assuefazione Quotidiana (translated: Daily Habituation), is out today via the great Static Shock label. It’s fast, harsh, and brutal, with a straightforward attack that takes some pleasing twists and turns. Pederzolli tops off the sonic onslaught with rough, muscular shouts that pummel you almost as hard as the music. Listen below.

