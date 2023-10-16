In the summer of 2022, we gave Album Of The Week honors to The Real Work, the latest album from the sprawling, skronking Sydney duo Party Dozen. Today the pair of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle drums-and-samples man Jonathan Boulet is back with another noisy rock instrumental called “Wake In Might.” This one confidently stomps and struts forward at a measured pace, leaving a cloud of dust in its wake. On Bandcamp, they explain, “Wake In Might is when you kick your own door out leaving the house – everything is going right today. It’s an anthem of confidence. The theme for the lovable anti-hero.” Listen below.

<a href="https://party-dozen.bandcamp.com/album/wake-in-might">Wake In Might by Party Dozen</a>