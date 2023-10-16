Party Dozen – “Wake In Might”

New Music October 16, 2023 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille

Party Dozen – “Wake In Might”

New Music October 16, 2023 10:02 AM By Chris DeVille

In the summer of 2022, we gave Album Of The Week honors to The Real Work, the latest album from the sprawling, skronking Sydney duo Party Dozen. Today the pair of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle drums-and-samples man Jonathan Boulet is back with another noisy rock instrumental called “Wake In Might.” This one confidently stomps and struts forward at a measured pace, leaving a cloud of dust in its wake. On Bandcamp, they explain, “Wake In Might is when you kick your own door out leaving the house – everything is going right today. It’s an anthem of confidence. The theme for the lovable anti-hero.” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

2 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Chino Moreno

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest