Earlier this year, Kassa Overall released a new album, Animals (his first for Warp), and the jazz melder has been out on the road since. Today, he’s sharing a new one-off single called “2 Sentimental,” a reimagining of Duke Ellington’s “In A Sentimental Mood” that was performed by Sullivan Fortner; the track also features acoustic bass by Stephan Crump and additional vocals from Isabella Du Graf. It starts off with an allusion to OutKast’s “Git Up, Git Out.” Check the song out below.

“2 Sentimental” is out now via Warp.