Kassa Overall – “2 Sentimental”

New Music October 16, 2023 10:40 AM By James Rettig

Kassa Overall – “2 Sentimental”

New Music October 16, 2023 10:40 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Kassa Overall released a new album, Animals (his first for Warp), and the jazz melder has been out on the road since. Today, he’s sharing a new one-off single called “2 Sentimental,” a reimagining of Duke Ellington’s “In A Sentimental Mood” that was performed by Sullivan Fortner; the track also features acoustic bass by Stephan Crump and additional vocals from Isabella Du Graf. It starts off with an allusion to OutKast’s “Git Up, Git Out.” Check the song out below.

“2 Sentimental” is out now via Warp.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

2 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Chino Moreno

3 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest