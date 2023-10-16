Travis Scott brought his Circus Maximus Tour to Raleigh’s PNC Arena Friday night, but a second date at the same venue set for Saturday was postponed at the last minute. Local TV news network WRAL reported that fans showed up to PNC Arena Saturday only to be greeted by a message that the show was postponed for “reasons beyond our control.” Neither Scott nor promoter Live Nation has provided a reason for the postponement.

Meanwhile, Scott’s tour has been at the center of some ill-fated financial speculation. As 404 Media reports, PFS Buyers Club — a group of people who purchase large amounts of concert tickets on behalf of resellers as a way to maximize their credit card points — instructed their buyers to scoop up as many tickets as possible for Scott’s tour.

That was a bet that didn’t pay off. Hours before the show, StubHub was full of Travis Scott tickets selling between $10 and $20, well below the $61.50 (before fees) face value of the cheapest Circus Maximus ticket. PFS told members the organization stands to lose as much as $1 million on the deal. Many of the individual members have also been left holding the bag on bunches of Travis Scott tickets.