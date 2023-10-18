Craig Wedren, formerly of Shudder To Think, has more recently been a composer for movies and TV, most notably for Yellowjackets (alongside That Dog’s Anna Waronker). He hasn’t put a solo album since 2017’s Adult Desire, but that will change early next year when he releases a new album, The Dream Dreaming. That’s being announced today alongside lead single “Fingers On My Face.”

“‘Fingers On My Face’ is a time traveling song that takes us backward and forward, from my teens into old age, but always from the perspective of the present. It’s about the speed of things, and the ever changing, taffy-like experience of time,” Wedren shared in a statement, continuing:

Mainly, ‘Fingers On My Face’ is a reminder that physical contact is a reliably transcendent force that can help us get out of our heads -regretting or mythologizing the past, worrying about or anticipating the future- and into our bodies in the here-and-now, snapping us out of our trance and connecting us to eternity and to each other.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fingers On My Face”

02 “Nothing Bad”

03 “Pronouns”

04 “52nd St”

05 “Going Sane”

06 “You Are Not Your Feelings”

07 “The New Walking”

08 “Play Innocent”

09 “All Made Up”

10 “The Daily Thank You”

11 “On My Tongue”

The Dream Dreaming is out 1/26. via Wedren’s own Tough Lover Records.