The Los Angeles musician Nailah Hunter has two EPs to her name, Spells and Quietude, and a few stray tracks to her name so far. Now she’s gearing up to release her debut album Lovegaze via Fat Possum early next year. Today, she’s sharing its lead single, “Finding Mirrors.”

“This song began with a bass line, which is not usually how I approach writing,” Hunter shared. “Of all the tracks on the record, it is the most purposeful departure from the comfort I found in making ambient music in the past. Letting the song exist in the form that it came to me was a healing reminder that I can make anything I want to. The song is about seeing yourself without warning.”

Watch a video directed by Dillon Howl below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Strange Delights”

02 “Through The Din”

03 “Finding Mirrors”

04 “000”

05 “Lovegaze”

06 “Bleed”

07 “Adorned”

08 “Cloudbreath”

09 “Garden”

10 “Into The Sun”

Lovegaze is out 1/12 via Fat Possum.