Hear Post Malone Cover Alice In Chains’ “Them Bones” On Howard Stern

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

News October 19, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Hear Post Malone Cover Alice In Chains’ “Them Bones” On Howard Stern

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

News October 19, 2023 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille

Post Malone returned to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday for all kinds of hijinks. He covered “Them Bones” by Alice In Chains (which once would’ve seemed wild but now feels entirely normal) and played “Landmine” from his own recent album Austin. He also reflected on his face tattoos, discussed losing weight without Ozempic (he said the secret is hot sauce), revealed why he referenced Bon Scott in “rockstar,” and explained that his song “Don’t Understand” is about “someone specific, but to also everyone at the same time.”

The interview also included Posty’s thoughts about a recent hang with Taylor Swift, who was once seen complimenting him on “Better Now” in a backstage run-in at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. He described her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce as “the sweetest dude” and said both Swift and Kelce are part of a rare class of celebrities who “really give a shit about human beings.” In 2020, Post Malone got a tattoo of the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo, along with Kelce’s and Patrick Mahomes’ signatures, after losing a beer pong bet.

Hear the AIC cover and watch interview clips below.

Them Bones
byu/cook1223 inPostMalone

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Death Grips Cut Fayetteville Show Short When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks At Them

5 days ago 0

Peter Gabriel’s New Album i/o Is Out In December, 10 Of Its 12 Tracks Already Streaming

5 days ago 0

SNL Returns With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cameos, Boygenius Jokes, & Pete Davidson’s “I’m Just Ken” Parody

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest