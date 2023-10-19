Post Malone returned to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday for all kinds of hijinks. He covered “Them Bones” by Alice In Chains (which once would’ve seemed wild but now feels entirely normal) and played “Landmine” from his own recent album Austin. He also reflected on his face tattoos, discussed losing weight without Ozempic (he said the secret is hot sauce), revealed why he referenced Bon Scott in “rockstar,” and explained that his song “Don’t Understand” is about “someone specific, but to also everyone at the same time.”

The interview also included Posty’s thoughts about a recent hang with Taylor Swift, who was once seen complimenting him on “Better Now” in a backstage run-in at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. He described her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce as “the sweetest dude” and said both Swift and Kelce are part of a rare class of celebrities who “really give a shit about human beings.” In 2020, Post Malone got a tattoo of the Kansas City Chiefs’ logo, along with Kelce’s and Patrick Mahomes’ signatures, after losing a beer pong bet.

Hear the AIC cover and watch interview clips below.