Sea Ray Reunite For First New Music And Concert In 20 Years

The New York City band Sea Ray released two albums, a self-titled one in 1997 and 2003’s Stars At Noon, before breaking up in 2005. But they’re back with their first new music in two decades, tied to the 20th anniversary of Stars At Noon. The album is being reissued via Bodan Kuma Records later this year, which will entail its first-ever vinyl pressing. The digital reissue of the album contains two newly recorded songs, ones that they used to play live but never saw an official release. One of those, “Lashes,” is out today.

“It’s rare to share an aesthetic shorthand with people that can withstand a twenty-year pause,” guitarist Greg Zinman said in a statement. “And it’s been so satisfying to make these new songs together, which sound as good or better than anything we’ve ever done.”

The anniversary reissue will be accompanied by a show at the Knitting Factory, which will be Sea Ray’s first live performance since 2005. Ticket details available here.

Listen to “Lashes” below.

The Stars At Noon anniversary edition is out 12/1 via Bodan Kuma Records. Pre-order it here.