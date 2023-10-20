Danny Elfman Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Second Woman

In July, it was reported that Danny Elfman had been accused of sexual assault by composer Nomi Abadi and was being sued for not paying two installments of $42,500 of an agreed settlement of $830,000.00 made in 2018. Now, a second woman is accusing Elfman of sexual abuse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a 47-year-old woman in Maryland who is going by Jane Doe XX alleges the musician sexually abused her from 1997 to 2002. She is suing him and his company, Musica de la Muerta, for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and negligence.

According to the complaint, which was filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the accuser met Elfman in April of 1997 at a party when she was 21 and studying at the New York Film Academy. He was 47 and began inviting her to industry events. Over the next five years, when they were alone together, Elfman regularly walked around nude, exposing his genitals. Elfman allegedly told her “this was the only way he could work, be creative, and successful.” She said, because of his status, “she had no choice but to always comply with his requests, and Plaintiff felt this was a condition of their continued relationship.”

She also alleges that she would sometimes sleep in the same bed as him, “never removing her clothing, often sleeping on top of the bedding,” though in 2002, he told her, “Every time you have ever slept next to me, I would masturbate next to you.” After this, she ended the relationship.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.