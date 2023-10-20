Way back in 2016, when Lil Wayne’s drawn-out legal battle with Cash Money Records prevented him from releasing his long-awaited album Tha Carter V, Wayne’s old collaborator 2 Chainz did him a solid. 2 Chainz, a Wayne ally since the “Duffle Boy Boy” days, teamed up with Wayne to release the collaborative album ColleGrove. It was technically a 2 Chainz LP, since Wayne wasn’t legally allowed to release any albums of his own, but everyone knew that it was a full-on 2 Chainz/Lil Wayne team-up. Those issues are far behind Wayne now, but he and 2 Chainz are getting back together to do it all over again.

Now, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have announced their second collaborative album Welcome 2 Collegrove; it’s coming out next month. They’ve also shared the playfully breezy new single “Presha.” Bangladesh, best known for producing Wayne’s generational classic “A Milli,” gives them a beat that builds a funky lope around a looped whistle. The two rappers have a blast ripping that track to pieces; Wayne’s double-time verse is especially impressive. Listen below.

Welcome 2 Collegrove is out 11/17 on Def Jam.