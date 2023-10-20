Watch Victoria Monét Bring A Rousing “On My Mama” To Fallon
Victoria Monét released her excellent album Jaguar II in August. Thursday, she brought a big ensemble of performers to The Tonight Show for a rousing performance of album highlight “On My Mama.” Backed by a live band and a team of dancers, the longtime songwriting professional proved she is fully capable of stepping into the spotlight, not just making hits behind the scenes. The song’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious”-esque horn parts continue to hit hard, too. Watch below.