Disco Doom – “Tuesday” & “Comet”
Last year, the esoteric Swiss band Disco Doom released their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. Today, they’re back with a two-song single, “Tuesday” and “Comet,” ahead of some North American tour dates that will see them playing with fellow Exploding In Sound brethren like Pile, Ovlov, Editrix, and more. The new songs are characteristically great, the former more wiry and sparse and the latter an expansive fuzzing chug. Check out both below.
TOUR DATES:
11/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Khyber Pass
11/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ Editrix
11/27 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Desperate Annie’s
11/28 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Pile, Ovlov, & Rong
11/29 Hamden, CT @ Space w/ Ovlov
11/30 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
12/03 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog
12/05 Detroit, MI @ Lagerhouse
12/06 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
12/09 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
12/10 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Ovlov, Floatie, Mandy, & Cel Ray
12/11 Columbus, OH @ Woodland Tavern
12/14 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown
“Tuesday” & “Comet” are out now via Exploding In Sound.