Last year, the esoteric Swiss band Disco Doom released their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal. Today, they’re back with a two-song single, “Tuesday” and “Comet,” ahead of some North American tour dates that will see them playing with fellow Exploding In Sound brethren like Pile, Ovlov, Editrix, and more. The new songs are characteristically great, the former more wiry and sparse and the latter an expansive fuzzing chug. Check out both below.

<a href="https://discodoom.bandcamp.com/album/tuesday-comet">Tuesday Comet by Disco Doom</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Khyber Pass

11/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ Editrix

11/27 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Desperate Annie’s

11/28 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom w/ Pile, Ovlov, & Rong

11/29 Hamden, CT @ Space w/ Ovlov

11/30 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

12/03 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

12/05 Detroit, MI @ Lagerhouse

12/06 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

12/09 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

12/10 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Ovlov, Floatie, Mandy, & Cel Ray

12/11 Columbus, OH @ Woodland Tavern

12/14 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown

“Tuesday” & “Comet” are out now via Exploding In Sound.