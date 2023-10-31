Footballhead – “Habits”
Chicago-based Footballhead is headed up by Ryan Nolen, with a supporting cast that includes snow ellet, who trades off recording duties with Nolen. If you’re a fan of ellet’s proudly poppy emo-leaning alt-rock, you’ll probably find a lot to enjoy about Nolen’s work, which claims allegiance to “the poppier side of 90s radio rock,” citing the influence of Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and blink-182 in particular.
Back in June, Footballhead released their debut album Overthinking Everything, but as often happens, the record has been pulled down from the internet ahead of a wider release. It’ll now drop in March via the newly revived Tiny Engines. Lead single “Habits” remains on Bandcamp, as do album tracks “Snowball,” “Like A Blister,” and “Ugly Day.” Check ’em all out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Rug”
02 “Snowball”
03 “Tightrope”
04 “Like A Blister”
05 “Habits”
06 “Talking Nonsense”
07 “Are You Sorry On The Way Back Down?”
08 “Ugly Day”
09 “Pilot”
10 “Etched You In”
11 “So I Stay (Petty)”
12 “My Plan”
13 “Overthinking Everything”
Overthinking Everything is out 3/1 on Tiny Engines.