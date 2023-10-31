Chicago-based Footballhead is headed up by Ryan Nolen, with a supporting cast that includes snow ellet, who trades off recording duties with Nolen. If you’re a fan of ellet’s proudly poppy emo-leaning alt-rock, you’ll probably find a lot to enjoy about Nolen’s work, which claims allegiance to “the poppier side of 90s radio rock,” citing the influence of Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and blink-182 in particular.

Back in June, Footballhead released their debut album Overthinking Everything, but as often happens, the record has been pulled down from the internet ahead of a wider release. It’ll now drop in March via the newly revived Tiny Engines. Lead single “Habits” remains on Bandcamp, as do album tracks “Snowball,” “Like A Blister,” and “Ugly Day.” Check ’em all out below.

<a href="https://footballheadchi.bandcamp.com/album/overthinking-everything-2024">Overthinking Everything (2024) by FOOTBALLHEAD</a>

<a href="https://footballheadchi.bandcamp.com/track/snowball">SNOWBALL by FOOTBALLHEAD</a>

<a href="https://footballheadchi.bandcamp.com/track/like-a-blister">Like A Blister by FOOTBALLHEAD</a>

<a href="https://footballheadchi.bandcamp.com/track/ugly-day">UGLY DAY by FOOTBALLHEAD</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rug”

02 “Snowball”

03 “Tightrope”

04 “Like A Blister”

05 “Habits”

06 “Talking Nonsense”

07 “Are You Sorry On The Way Back Down?”

08 “Ugly Day”

09 “Pilot”

10 “Etched You In”

11 “So I Stay (Petty)”

12 “My Plan”

13 “Overthinking Everything”

Overthinking Everything is out 3/1 on Tiny Engines.