When he arrived on the scene a few years ago, New Jersey rapper Fatboi Sharif was tipped as a kind of larger-than-life elevated-horrorcore figure. Since then, though, the 2021 Artist To Watch has emerged more as a classic avant-garde underground rapper in the late-’90s NYC mode. Today, Sharif has released a new EP alongside one of the lost figures of the late-’90s NYC underground, and it feels like a full-circle moment.

Queens rapper Bigg Jus was an original member of Company Flow alongside El-P and Mr. Len, but he left the group after the release of the 1997 classic Funcrusher Plus. Bigg Jus made music on his own and with the group Nephlim Modulation Systems, but he’s been pretty quiet since Company Flow played some reunion shows about a decade ago. On the new EP Insomniac Missile Launcher, Bigg Jus joins forces with Fatboi Sharif, and they sound like a natural pairing.

A few months ago, Fatboi Sharif and producer Steel Tipped Dove released the collaborative LP Decay. But Sharif seems to save his weirdest music for Halloween releases. Last year, Sharif and Noface released the experimental, disorienting team-up Preaching In Havana. On th enew Insomniac Missile Launcher, Sharif and Bigg Jus rap over skroky, ominous tracks from a mysterious New York producer named Justoleum Kingspitter. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://fatboisharif.bandcamp.com/album/insomniac-missile-launcher">Insomniac Missile Launcher by Fatboi Sharif & Bigg Jus</a>

The Insomniac Missile Launcher EP is out now on GLC.