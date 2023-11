A few days ago, it was the 20th anniversary of The Strokes’ blazing sophomore album Room On Fire. Last night was also Halloween, and Chicago indie band Whitney celebrated both holidays with a surprise show of Strokes covers in Bloomington, IN.

Fronted by Ziyad Asrar at the Blockhouse Bar, Whitney brought a bunch of classic Strokes hits to life, such as “Last Nite,” “Meet Me In The Bathroom,” and “Hard To Explain.” Watch footage below.