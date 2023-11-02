Last month, Ronnie Stone — the enigmatic ’80s-inspired project that once upon a time took a certain subset of Brooklyn by storm — released his first new song in eight years, “The Diamond,” alongside news that a follow-up to 2015 debut Møtorcycle Yearbook would out out early next year. Today, Ronnie Stone is officially announcing that second LP — it’s called Ride Again and will be released in February — and sharing a new single, “Riding In The Rain.”

“Riding In The Rain is about loss and heartbreak, about feeling like an outsider in your own hometown, and the sense of feeling trapped as the world changes around you,” Ronnie Stone said in a statement. “As I was writing this song, I was thinking about movies such as Taxi Driver, Say Anything. There is a vivid section of Zen And The Art Of Motorcycle Maintenance where the narrator (Phaedrus) describes riding his motorcycle straight into a torrential downpour. This imagery was on my mind when writing this song.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ride Again”

02 “The Diamond”

03 “Riding In The Rain”

04 “Backstreet Leather Toy” (Feat. Sedona)

05 “Chemicals”

06 “Calle Loiza”

07 “Daddy’s Last Night In Town”

08 “Disappear Here

09 “Return 2 Love”

Ride Again is out 2/2 via Feeltrip Records.