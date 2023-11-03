Ambient mastermind Claire Rousay has a new charity single out today. Rousay released new track “i no longer have that glowing thing inside of me” for Bandcamp Friday and is donating all proceeds to Anera, a group dedicated to providing food and hygiene kits to families in Gaza displaced by war. It’s a tremendous song for a worthy cause.

Rousay recorded “i no longer have that glowing thing inside of me” in her home base of Los Angeles plus Cologne, San Antonio, and Paris over the past two years. It’s a combination of field recordings and gorgeous droning waves, bringing together piano plus violin by Julia Brüssel and cello by Emily Wittbrodt. I suggest listening closely if you want to feel things this morning.

<a href="https://clairerousay.bandcamp.com/track/i-no-longer-have-that-glowing-thing-inside-of-me">i no longer have that glowing thing inside of me by claire rousay</a>

Rousay recently signed to Thrill Jockey and will release her debut for the label next spring.

Buy the song here.