For years, Bry Webb was the fiery town crier out front of the Constantines, the great Canadian rock band that blended salt-of-the-earth heartland-rock idealism with crushing, clattering post-hardcore. The Cons have been mostly on hiatus for years, and Webb’s solo career is not exactly prolific either, but he’s back today with his first new album in nine years.

Webb’s new LP Run With Me only bears passing resemblance to his Constantines work. It’s a lot more low-key. The album begins with a somber, sentimental brass instrumental called “Webb.” Much of what follows is tasteful, impeccably rendered indie-folk fare that reminds me of, I don’t know, Kings Of Convenience? Lead single “Thunder Bay” gives me “New Slang” vibes, especially with Webb’s husky bark now softened and smoothed into something outright pretty. Things don’t get much more raucous than the smokin’, Knopfler-esque guitar solo on “Outbound Only, No Return.”

None of that is a problem. The more I listen to Run With Me, the more I love it. Stream the album below.

Run With Me is out now on Idée Fixe.