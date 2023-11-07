Pillow Queens – “Suffer”

New Music November 7, 2023 9:07 AM By James Rettig

Pillow Queens – “Suffer”

New Music November 7, 2023 9:07 AM By James Rettig

Not long after the Irish rock band Pillow Queens released their first album at the end of 2020, we named them a Band To Watch. And not too long after that debut, they came out with their sophomore album, Leave The Light On, last year. Today, they’re back with a new single called “Suffer.” “We wrote it in the depths of winter at our rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song,” the band shared in a statement. Check it out below.

“Suffer” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

3 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush Shares Statement In Lieu Of Attending Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest