Not long after the Irish rock band Pillow Queens released their first album at the end of 2020, we named them a Band To Watch. And not too long after that debut, they came out with their sophomore album, Leave The Light On, last year. Today, they’re back with a new single called “Suffer.” “We wrote it in the depths of winter at our rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song,” the band shared in a statement. Check it out below.

“Suffer” is out now.