Real Lies – “Shirley Road”

New Music November 7, 2023 11:10 AM By Chris DeVille

Real Lies, the clubby, talky, midnight-melancholic UK electronic Band To Watch, have a new EP on the way. Sinking Suburb drops later this month, and its bleary, occasionally bombastic opening track “Shirley Road” is out today.

In the EP’s Bandcamp description, the song is explained like so: “SINKING SUBURB is about a return to a childhood hometown that has been trapped in a bubble and eerily preserved behind a ‘time-resistant wall’ as the world has changed around it. And the surreal events that take place upon that return. An Eden turned sinister. The air is bottle green.” We’re also told, “The whole EP is inspired by Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, The Jam and memory loss.”

Read more of that background info here, and listen to “Shirley Road” below.

Sinking Suburb is out 11/28 on Never Sleep.

