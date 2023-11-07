Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces 2024 Lineups With Red Hot Chili Peppers, Noah Kahan, & More

Innings is an annual music festival that takes place during Major League Baseball spring training in Tempe. The fest just announced two separate lineups for next year’s events, Innings proper on the weekend of Feb. 23-24 and the newly instated Extra Innings on March 2-3.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier will headline Innings, with an undercard including Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, Greta Van Fleet, esteemed Arizona locals Jimmy Eat World, comment section favorites 311, Phantogram, Matt & Kim, Bully, Miya Folick, and more. Extra Innings is headed up by Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, and Chris Stapleton with support from new Rock Hall inductee Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade, more Arizona legends in Gin Blossoms, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Elle King, and more.

Additionally, MLB legends like Dave Stewart (not the Eurythmics guy), Bret Saberhagen, Tim Raines, and Rollie Fingers are spread across both weekends. Both fests are at Beach Park & Arts Park in Tempe. Get ticket info here and here, and check out posters for both events below.