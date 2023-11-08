youbet – “Carsick”

The Brooklyn band youbet has cultivated a fanbase since the release of their 2020 debut Compare & Despair, with many gigs at venues like Baby’s All Right and Alphaville. Today, they’re back with “Carsick,” and the news that they’ve signed to Hardly Art. “Carsick” comes with a live-action video directed by Sadie Meadow, capturing bandleader Nick Llobet as well as live members Micah Prussack and Joanna Quinn. It features illustrations from Jess Prussack, and additional animation by Meadow and Prussack. Watch the video below.

