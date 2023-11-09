Two years ago, the Portland, Maine pop-punkers Weakened Friends — extremely clever band name — released their sophomore LP Quitter. Today, they’ve followed it up with a jittery, explosive, excitable new single called “Awkward.” The fizzy riffs and melodies hit from every angle, and Sonia Sturino sings about the delicious agony of being both socially uncomfortable and extremely attracted to someone: “Sorry if I’m awkward, tell me that I’m not/ ‘Cause we still have time to fuck this up!” Real shit! Here’s what Sturino says about it:

All the songs I’ve ever written are really depressing… “Awkward” was my attempt at writing a song about something joyful. I don’t know if I really nailed it, since it’s still filled with the ol’ self-doubt narrative, but I’d like to think this song is more on the positive side. “Awkward” really pinpoints the feeling you get when everything is just new and exciting. I wanted to dive into the feeling of having a big practically life-altering crush, where you’re equal parts excited, embarrassed, and terrified. As someone who identifies as queer, I think it’s important to also share the happier, more joyful experiences regarding love and relationships. It’s not always dread, doom and gloom, and “Awkward” is a testament to that!”

Weakened Friends have some shows coming up, including a West Coast run with Slothrust early next year. Below, check out the Tadin Brego-directed “Awkward” video and the band’s touring itinerary.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/10 – Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music

11/11 – Providence, RI @ Askew

1/19-20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill *

1/21 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

1/23 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub *

1/25-26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

1/27-28 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s @ The Crocodile *

1/31 – Spokane, WA @ The District @ Knitting Factory *

2/02 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement *

2/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

2/06 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *

2/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

2/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

2/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

* with Slothrust

“Awkward” is out now on Don Giovanni.