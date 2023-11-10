Back in 2018, the Santa Ana, California punk band Tozcos released their debut LP Sue​ñ​os Deceptivos. The band’s name is Spanish for “clumsy,” and their lyrics are all in Spanish. They sound like some real turn-of-the-’80s California punk, like one of the artier bands from The Decline Of Western Civilization. They’re fast and feverish, but not in the same way that present-day hardcore is. Instead, it’s pretty easy to imagine them playing on the same bill as the Cramps and X.

Later this month, Toxcos will follow Sue​ñ​os Deceptivos with a new album called Infernal, and they’ve just shared the early tracks “Presos” and “Siglo Infernal.” (Spanish for “Prisoners” and “Infernal Century,” respectively.) Both songs absolutely whip ass, and I can’t possibly say enough good things about the “Presos” video, which has been made, with exacting detail, to look like a local-TV broadcast from decades ago. Check out both songs below.

<a href="https://toxicstaterecords.bandcamp.com/album/tozcos-infernal-lp-presale">Tozcos – INFERNAL LP PRESALE by Toxic State Records</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “El Vacio”

02 “Ven A Ver”

03 “Nadie Dice Nada”

04 “Quién Te Va Enterrar”

05 “Disilusión Total”

06 “Regenración”

07 “Presos”

08 “Ojos Muertos”

09 “Siglo Infernal”

10 “Nunca Pasarán”

11 “Viboras”

12 “Abolición”

Infernal is out 11/21 on Toxic State Records.