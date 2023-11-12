Last night, cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem headlined the first night of Camp Flog Gnaw billed as the Hillbillies, the name of their collaborative track from earlier this year. They ended their set with the live debut of “The Hillbillies,” and Tyler, The Creator — who is in the music video for the track — came out to vibe along with them on the track at the festival he organized.

Kendrick gave a quick thank-you speech after the song, though when Tyler tried to do the same his microphone didn't work and he left the stage. Check out the video below.